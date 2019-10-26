Morgan Stewart Files For Divorce From Brendan Fitzpatrick After 3 Years of Marriage

It’s over. Rich Kids of Beverly Hills star Morgan Stewart filed for divorce from estranged husband and former costar Brendan Fitzpatrick after three years of marriage, according to court documents obtained by Us Weekly.

The E! News host filed the paperwork on Friday, October, 25, at a Los Angeles courthouse. The filing comes nearly three months after Stewart, 31, announced their separation on Instagram.

“I know many of you have been curious about the current status of mine and Brendan’s relationship,” she wrote on August 9. “Many of you got to know us and our story through the show, and feel connected to us, and for that, we are forever grateful.”

She continued: “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways. I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

An insider told Us at the time that the former couple called it quits earlier this summer. Fitzpatrick, 30, first sparked breakup rumors in July when he shared an Instagram photo of himself without his wedding ring.

Stewart, meanwhile, had fans speculating about their marriage when she was accused of having an affair with married E! executive Bryce Kristensen in March. The reality TV star denied the allegations in a statement to Page Six, which initially reported the news.

“Bryce and I have known each other since the beginning of my career and have been nothing more than friends and colleagues,” the Nightly Pop host said.

Despite their breakup, Stewart and Fitzpatrick remain on good terms, according to the journalist.

“I will always have a tremendous amount of love for Brendan and our relationship,” Stewart penned this summer.

“I hope this clears up any confusion going forward.”

The duo tied the knot on May 7, 2016. One month prior, Stewart gushed about her nuptials to Us: “I’m excited to be married to somebody so great.”