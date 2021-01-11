A simple celebration. Jordan McGraw held an unconventional baby shower for his pregnant wife, Morgan Stewart, amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“When you can’t have a baby shower but your husband surprises you with lunch for three,” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, captioned a Saturday, January 9, Instagram post.

The former reality star cradled her budding belly in a white dress in the social media upload, also rocking a white jacket and pink slides. Her and the Hundred Handed frontman’s intimate party included pink floral centerpieces and matching “Baby McGraw” face masks.

In August, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the California native is expecting her first child with Phil McGraw’s son.

The couple confirmed the news later that same day with footage from their sex reveal, complete with pink confetti and balloons. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the pregnant star captioned the Instagram video at the time.

“Been working on my dad jokes for years,” Jordan added in a post of his own.

The expectant parents, who got engaged in July 2020, tied the knot last month. The Daily Pop host announced their nuptials with a PDA pic in front of a wall of white flowers in December 2020. “Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw,” she wrote. “12-9-20.”

Stewart was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick in 2016, announcing their separation three years later.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” the Pace University grad wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

The following month, the fashion designer took legal action to end their marriage. Us broke the news in March 2020 that Stewart was dating Jordan. The couple had previously dated before she met and married Fitzpatrick, 31.

“They’re so happy together,” a source told Us at the time. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

