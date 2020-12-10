Newlywed bliss! Pregnant Morgan Stewart and her fiancé, Jordan McGraw, have tied the knot five months after announcing they are expecting their first child together.

The Daily Pop host, 32, announced the news via Instagram on Thursday, December 10. Stewart shared a photo via Instagram of herself and McGraw, 34, kissing in front of a wall of white flowers. The TV personality wore a white wedding dress while McGraw cradled her baby bump.

“Btw … Jordan and Morgan McGraw,” Stewart captioned the post along with a chapel emoji.

McGraw posted his own Instagram photo featuring the newlyweds holding hands. The singer simply captioned the snapshot, “12-9-20.”

The couple first sparked dating speculation in February after McGraw — who is the son of TV doctor Phil McGraw — shared a photo with Stewart in Paris. The duo later exchanged flirty comments on each other’s Instagram posts and posted pics of cocktails they made as they quarantined amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Us Weekly broke the news in March that Stewart and Jordan had been dating “for months” and were enjoying their new romance.

“They’re so happy together,” the insider said at the time. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

Four months later, the twosome announced their engagement after less than a year of dating. “Fireworks,” Stewart captioned an Instagram post of herself smiling as she showed off a massive diamond ring on her left hand.

In August, the pair revealed via Instagram that they have a baby girl on the way. Stewart posted a video of herself and the “We Met at a Party” singer popping a balloon filled with pink confetti.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” she wrote alongside the clip. Jordan shared the same footage, writing, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

Stewart was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick, but the E! host filed for divorce in October 2019 after three years of marriage.