Proud grandpa! Dr. Phil gushed about his son Jordan McGraw and Morgan Stewart’s pregnancy news.

“We are so proud of you and Morgan!” the Dr. Phil host, 69, captioned a Monday, August 10, Instagram slideshow. “Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter.”

In the social media upload, the Oklahoma native and his wife, Robin McGraw, grinned with the parents-to-be while surrounded by pink balloons.

“It’s official!!!” Robin, 66, tweeted at the time. “We’re having another grandbaby!!! It’s a precious girl!!! We love you Jordan and Morgan.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Monday that Jordan, 33, and the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, are expecting their first child. The couple confirmed the news later that same day with a gender reveal video.

“She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” Stewart captioned the announcement, while her fiancé wrote, “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

The pregnancy news came a month after the pair’s engagement. “Fireworks,” the Daily Pop host captioned a July Instagram photo of herself rocking a diamond ring.

The musician posted a picture of his own at the time, writing, “Plenty to smile about.”

Us revealed in March that Stewart and Jordan were dating following the California native’s split from husband Brendan Fitzpatrick. “They’re so happy together,” a source shared at the time. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

The E! host married the businessman, 31, in 2016 in California and announced their split three years later.

“Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Stewart wrote via Instagram in August 2019. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

The following month, the former reality star filed for divorce from Fitzpatrick.