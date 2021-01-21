Pregnant Morgan Stewart Shares Nude Baby Bump Pic: ‘3 More Weeks’

Baring all! Pregnant Morgan Stewart showed her baby bump progress in a Thursday, January 21, naked selfie.

“Carrying this babe for three more weeks,” the Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, captioned the black-and-white mirror selfie. The former reality star covered her chest while standing in her closet in the Instagram post.

“I. Can’t. Wait,” Stewart’s husband, Jordan McGraw, commented on the social media upload.

Us Weekly broke the news in August 2020 that the Daily Pop host and the Hundred Handed frontman, 34, are expecting their first child. “She may not be great at math but at least we know she’ll be well dressed,” the pregnant star wrote via Instagram at the time.

Dr. Phil McGraw’s son added with a post of his own: “Been working on my dad jokes for years.”

The couple wed four months later. “The most magical day,” the California native captioned Instagram photos from their December 2020 ceremony.

The E! personality was previously married to Brendan Fitzpatrick from May 2016 to August 2019. “Brendan and I have spent six wonderful years together, but we have made the difficult decision to go our separate ways,” Stewart wrote via Instagram following their split. “I wanted to take the time to clarify that our reason for separating has nothing to do with anything other than two people who sadly grew apart, deciding what’s best for themselves in the next phase of their lives.”

The former couple took legal action to end their marriage in September 2019. The following year, Us broke the news that Stewart was in a relationship with Jordan, whom she first dated before meeting Fitzpatrick, 31.

“They’re so happy,” a source told Us of the pair in March 2020. “Jordan’s family also loves Morgan and is supportive of their relationship.”

While awaiting their little one’s arrival, the Pace University grad has been staying in shape with the help of “Pilates and a lot of walking.” The mom-to-be went on to exclusively tell Us in November 2020 that she’s trying to keep her pregnancy style “the same as before.”

Stewart explained at the time: “I’ve definitely invested in a lot more pairs of boots to pair with my leggings though. Probably will be a little more conservative [when the baby comes]. But who knows! Time will tell. I already am pretty buttoned up.”