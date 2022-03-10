Hilary Duff’s darlings! The actress has welcomed three children with partners Mike Comrie and Matthew Koma over the years.

The Younger alum became a mom in March 2012 when she gave birth to her and then-husband Comrie’s son, Luca. The Texas native reflected on the “isolating” experience during a July 2019 “Motherly” podcast episode.

“I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” the former Disney Channel star explained at the time, noting that she felt like she “lost a big chunk” of her identity as a new parent. “I don’t remember setting him down for the first three months of life. I knew it was the most important, biggest job in the world, but it looks very different once you’re just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum went on to say that she came out of the experience a “freaking superwoman.”

Duff and the former professional ice hockey player separated in 2014, nearly four years after their California wedding. Their divorce was finalized in 2016, and the How I Met Your Father star moved on with Jason Walsh and Ely Sandvik before she began to date Koma in 2017.

The couple announced in June 2018 that their first child together was on the way. Their daughter Banks arrived four months later, followed by second daughter Mae in March 2021.

Between their baby girls’ arrivals, Duff and the DJ tied the knot in the backyard of their California home.

“Two years of hypnosis and a good enough coffee game to convince this gem to stay married to me,” the New York native wrote via Instagram on their second wedding anniversary in December 2021. “With kids, it’s easy to direct the praise toward the completion of the daily bootcamp that is parenthood and I truly lucked out with the greatest mom in the world as my player one … but zooming out from that frame, I truly get to do this life thing with the raddest person I’ve ever met (Besides Elvis Costello, so you know I’m being honest). I don’t know what I got right in the last life, but I’m so hashtag grateful we get to grow, f–k up, navigate and #livelaughlove our way through Elon [Musk]’s simulation together. Happy Anniversary ba. To many, many, many more.”

Keep scrolling to see Duff’s cutest family photos with Comrie and Koma over the years, from birthday parties to Halloween costumes.