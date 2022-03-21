Luca isn’t so little anymore! Hilary Duff celebrated her and ex-husband Mike Comrie’s 10th birthday on Sunday, March 20.

“Oh my heart … 10 years old!” the How I Met Your Father star, 34, captioned an Instagram photo of her eldest child. “Luca Cruz what a gift you are to all that know you. I can’t imagine how it’s already been 10 years since I got to first hold you in my arms and meet your big blue eyes. …. This time with you has been something I can’t even explain. It’s my pleasure to watch you grow. To know your heart and be loved by you.”

The Younger alum called the preteen “magic,” concluding, “I can’t wait to see all the cool things you do and will teach me over the next 10 years. HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO THE GREATEST KID AROUND. I’m going to try and only cry a few times today.”

The former Disney Channel star welcomed Luca in March 2012, two years before splitting from Comrie, 41. After the actress and the former professional ice hockey player’s divorce was finalized in 2016, the Lizzie McGuire alum moved on with Matthew Koma. The pair welcomed daughters Banks, 3, and Mae, 11 months, in October 2018 and March 2021, respectively.

The DJ, 34, wished Luca a happy birthday with an Instagram post of his own on Sunday, writing, “My role model is 10 years old tmrw and asked for NFTs for his birthday. We’ll be working for him in no time.”

The New York native wed Duff in December 2019 in the backyard of their California home. Three months later, Koma told his Instagram followers how “honored” he was to be Luca’s stepdad.

“Some of the perspective this kid brings into our world is actually mind blowing. We have each other’s backs so hard and I’ve learned more from him than he’ll ever realize,” the “Kisses Back” singer wrote in March 2020. “Thank you Luca, for letting me walk you into school, for walking me down the aisle, reigniting the kid in me, singing my songs with me, looking out for my dairy allergy, teaching me every good iPad game, watching Frozen with your sister every morning, letting mom think you break things when I really do, and for just simply being you. We’ll always, always be the ‘sweet team.’ Can’t wait for you to read this in 15 years when you’re allowed to have an Instagram.”

