New to nursing. Morgan Stewart detailed her breast-feeding journey three weeks after giving birth to daughter Row.

The Rich Kids of Beverly Hills alum, 32, shared a screenshot of a direct message on her Tuesday, March 9, Instagram Story, writing, “Answering this on next slide as sooo many of you are asking me!”

The DM read, “Do you breast-feed? No judgment, just asking. I just gave birth a week ago and [am] struggling with breast-feeding so I’m curious how you are handling things.”

The Daily Pop host replied that “yes,” she is breast-feeding and pumping her infant, calling the experience “definitely very hard” at the start.

“I obviously had no idea what I was doing,” Stewart wrote. “Full on bloody and cut nips … that eventually healed (THANK GOD.) If things didn’t take a turn for the better, I would have totally just done formula! However you choose to feed your baby IS ALL GOOD.”

The California native welcomed her and husband Jordan McGraw’s baby girl last month. “Row Renggli McGraw just wanted me to quickly update you guys that after 30 hours, 27 apple juices and 16 pushes later, she decided to join our party!” Stewart captioned her little one’s February Instagram debut. “And she’s definitely the coolest girl I’ve ever met.”

The Hundred Handed frontman’s dad, Dr. Phil McGraw, added with a post of his own that he is “of course” Row’s favorite. He shared a photo of “Baby Row” balloons and the couple’s dog, writing, “Row’s welcoming committee/personal security.”

The couple announced in August 2020 that they were expecting, and the Dr. Phil host, 70, reacted with a family selfie. “We are so proud of you and Morgan,” the Family First author wrote via Instagram, speaking for himself and wife Robin McGraw. “Another grandbaby, yay! #granddaughter.”

Four months later, Jordan and Stewart tied the knot. “The most magical day,” the bride captioned at-home wedding photos in December 2020.

She and the singer first dated a decade ago. Following their split, Stewart met and married E! costar Brendan Fitzpatrick. The former couple called it quits in August 2019, and the Nightly Pop host reunited with Jordan the following year.

“We dated 10 years ago for a year, and then he broke up with me because he was, like, ‘I’m not down with you, bitch,” the journalist joked to Extra in March 2020. “And then I went on to obviously have another relationship. … [Jordan] was persistent, and I was, like, ‘Alright.’”