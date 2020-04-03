Back-to-back babies! Claire Holt is pregnant with her and her husband Andrew Joblon’s second child.

“Grateful for this little ray sunshine in an uncertain time,” the Vampire Diaries alum, 31, captioned her Friday, April 3, Instagram announcement.

In the family photo, the actress cradled her baby bump in a blue floral dress while her husband, 37, held their 12-month-old son, James.

In December 2019, the H2O: Just Add Water star appeared to troll her Instagram followers with asecret baby bump picture. “I’m not pregnant,” she captioned a shot of her and Joblon at the beach. The real estate executive cradled his wife’s stomach with one hand.

“Little fibber,” one of Holt’s followers recently commented on the upload, while another added, “Haha but you were!”

The Originals alum gave birth to the little one in March 2019 after previously suffering a miscarriage. “James Holt Joblon. Everything they say is true,” Holt captioned the infant’s Instagram debut. “There is no love like it.”

The Australian star’s baby news came five months after her pregnancy reveal. “These past few months have been filled with excitement, anxiety, tears, joy, uncertainty but most of all gratitude,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “You never forget the deep pain of loss. It dims with time but it informs many of your experiences. Our loss earlier this year was the darkest moment of my life. Yet, it made me infinitely more thankful for the precious baby growing inside me today.”

Holt revealed in March 2018 that she had suffered a pregnancy loss. She told Us Weekly exclusively the following year that she “wouldn’t change” the experience.

“Obviously what we went through was tragic, but it brought us so much closer together,” the Pretty Little Liars alum explained in February 2019. “And I think it’s difficult to say this because I would have loved to have had the baby and have the pregnancy work out … but I wouldn’t change it because I learned so much, and it really strengthened our relationship.”

The couple tied the knot in August 2018 in California. Holt was previously married to television producer Matthew Kaplan from 2016 to 2017.