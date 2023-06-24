Kourtney Kardashian is proudly bumping along during her fourth pregnancy — and flaunted her progress poolside.

“Sweet summer,” the Poosh founder, 44, captioned a Friday, June 23, Instagram carousel while hanging out in her backyard with daughter Penelope, 10.

In the snaps, Kardashian matched her second child — whom she coparents with ex Scott Disick, along with sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8 — in a green swimsuit. While Penelope opted for a neon one-piece, Kardashian chose a bikini in a muted hue to display her growing belly.

The Kardashians personality revealed earlier this month that she and her husband, Travis Barker, are expecting their first child together. (The duo, who wed in May 2022, are each already parents of three.)

Kardashian and Penelope attended the 47-year-old drummer’s Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles on June 16, where the expectant star held up a “Travis, I’m Pregnant” poster. The sign pays homage to a similar sign from his band’s “All the Small Things” music video, which premiered 14 years earlier.

“Hey Travis, you got an announcement!” Barker’s bandmate Mark Hoppus exclaimed during the show after catching a glimpse of the poster. “We’ve got an announcement that somebody’s d—k still works! Let’s hear it for Travis … somebody’s having a baby!”

Shortly after news broke of Kardashian’s pregnancy, she debuted her baby bump via Instagram. “Overwhelmed with gratitude and joy for God’s blessing and plan,” the Lemme entrepreneur captioned her post, sharing pics with Barker backstage at the concert as he cradled her stomach.

The twosome’s loved ones and former partners — including Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler, with whom he shares son Landon, 19, daughter Alabama, 17, and stepdaughter Atiana, 24 — are equally excited about a Kravis baby.

“Shanna is really happy for Travis and Kourtney,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “And she knows they’ll make amazing parents to their child.”

Kardashian’s ex Disick, 40, is also aware of how much the pair wanted a new baby to complete their blended brood. (Kardashian and the Barker Wellness founder previously underwent multiple IVF cycles and egg retrievals in their attempts to conceive.) A second insider told Us in June that the Talentless designer even “reached out to congratulate” Kardashian and Barker after learning the news. “As much as he wishes things could have worked out for them, at the end of the day, all he wants is for Kourtney to be happy,” the source added at the time.