Baring their bumps in bathing suits! Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, and more expectant celebrities have shown their budding bellies in bikinis in 2022.

The model gave a glimpse of her and the Twilight actor’s “little Friday fun in the sun” via Instagram during a hot tub dip. The California native sported a pale pink top and matching shorts, while her husband swam with their daughter, Ashtyn.

“Hope you all have an amazing weekend!” Gonzales concluded her caption at the time. “Also, I’m almost halfway with baby boy. Can you believe it?!!”

The social media upload came one month after she and the North Dakota native told their Instagram followers that baby No. 2 was on the way after Ashtyn’s February 2021 birth.

“Two UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!!” Gonzales captioned her Instagram reveal in February. “Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED.”

Lutz added in a post of his own at the time: “God is Good! Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

Kimberly Van Der Beek sent the duo the “biggest smile” in the comments, with Jerry Ferrara writing, “Welcome to the party haha! Congrats you guys!”

The FBI: Most Wanted alum’s former costars also commented on the post. “Yes!!! Congratulations!” Ashley Greene wrote, while Nikki Reed added, “OH MY GOSH YOU TWO! Congratulations. need to snuggle those babies as soon as possible!!! Can I please babysit?”

That same month, Scarlett Hefner sported a one-piece while hanging poolside with husband Cooper Hefner and their daughter, Betsy, in an Instagram upload.

The Harry Potter star, who is pregnant with twins, captioned the family photo: “Enjoyed this past weekend away with family and friends before our babies arrive.”

The couple welcomed Betsy in August 2020, sharing their pregnancy news in November of the following year. “Thankful for our growing family,” the actress wrote via Instagram in 2021. “Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving.”

Cooper went on to write that they “couldn’t be happier” to welcome babies No. 2 and 3, gushing, “Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring.”

Keep scrolling to see Scarlett and more pregnant stars giving glimpses of their baby bump progress while hanging at the beach and by the pool.