Double trouble! Cooper Hefner’s wife, Scarlett Hefner (née Byrne), is pregnant with twins nearly one year after the pair welcomed their first child.

“Scarlett and I will be welcoming two new members of the family this spring,” Cooper, 30, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25, alongside a family photo. “We couldn’t be happier as we wait on the arrival of our twins. A very Happy Thanksgiving to all!”

The Harry Potter actress, 31, for her part, shared the same snap on her social media page, writing, “Thankful for our growing family. Cooper and I are very excited to share that we will be welcoming twins at the beginning of 2022. Wishing you all a Happy Thanksgiving 🧡.”

In the social media upload, Scarlett held daughter Betsy, 16 months, who wore a floral frock. The family of three posed outside together, with the Vampire Diaries alum opting for a white dress and cradling her growing baby bump. The military veteran, for his part, wore a navy sweater, a white button-down shirt and a pair of jeans.

Several of the couple’s famous friends and family members commented their well wishes, including Crystal Hefner, who was married to Cooper’s father, the late Hugh Hefner, until the Playboy founder’s death in September 2017.

“Great photo. Happy thanksgiving and congratulations 🍁🍽❤️,” Crystal, 35, gushed.

In addition to their jubilant news, the pair celebrated Thanksgiving with their relatives, as the Chapman University alum shared several snaps of the festivities via Instagram Story on Thursday.

“Thanksgiving with family and loved ones,” Cooper wrote, sharing snaps of the dinner table and Betsy playing in her nursery.

The couple, who wed in 2019, welcomed their daughter in August 2020.

“At 5:23pm this afternoon Scarlett and I welcomed our daughter Betsy Rose Hefner into the world,” the businessman tweeted at the time. “We are overwhelmed with gratitude, love and joy.”

Months earlier, the United States Air Force reservist announced that the duo were expanding their family.

“Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share,” Cooper captioned an Instagram post in March 2020. “This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one.”

Nearly one year prior, the England native gave fans a glimpse of her wedding day.

“I love you Cooper,” the Marvel’s Runaways alum wrote in November 2019. “I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together.”

The California native replied to his bride: “Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner.”

Moms Like Us tackles all your parenting questions and breaks down all the celebrity parenting news of the week.