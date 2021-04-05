Who wore it best? Kate Hudson, Bekah Martinez and more celebrity parents went all out on their kids’ festive Easter outfits on Sunday, April 4.

The actress, 41, posted photos of her daughter, Rani, 2, rocking a headband and floral dress while hunting for Easter eggs with big brother Bingham, 9. The little one went on to swap out her formalwear for rainbow bunny ears and an egg-patterned onesie.

“It’s a very early start to a long day of cute pics and sugar tears!” the Pretty Fun author, who is also the mother of son Ryder, 17, captioned her Instagram slideshow. “Hang on to your hats parents! HAPPY EASTER!”

As for Martinez, 26, the Bachelor alum dressed her son, Franklin, 9 months, in a knit beanie and shorts. His outfit featured ears and a pom-pom tail.

“We were trying to take cute easter photos and both children were rebelling against us and this was a genuine moment of us just laughing at the absurdity of these torturous and dumb family Instagram photo shoots,” the Bachelor Nation member captioned photos of herself and Franklin posing with her boyfriend, Grayston Leonard, and their daughter, Ruth, 2. “We did get the shot though (see pic No. 2). Pic No. 3 is me telling Gray that he messed something up (probably untrue). Pic No. 4 is Gray thinking about what a bitch I am (probably true). Pic No. 5 is Franklin judging us.”

The former ABC personality concluded with a shoutout to other “wonderfully imperfect families.”

Ashley Tisdale and Gigi Hadid also dressed their baby girls in bunny ears, both keeping the infants’ faces turned away from the cameras.

“Our little bunny!” the model, 25, captioned an Instagram photo of her and Zayn Malik’s daughter, Khai, 6 months, crawling on grass. “First Easter!”

The High School Musical star, 35, joked that she and husband Christopher French had “caught the Easter Bunny.” She shared a sweet black-and-white shot of the composer, 38, holding their 1-week-old daughter, Jupiter, in his arms. The newborn wore a hat with long bunny ears.

The California native posted the same photo in color on his own account, captioned with a white heart.

Keep scrolling to see more celebrity parents’ festive attire for their kids, from Jenna Dewan’s daughter Everly’s white gown to Jana Kramer’s daughter Jolie’s flower-print dress.