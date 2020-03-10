Happy Hefners! Cooper Hefner and his pregnant wife, Scarlett Hefner, have a little one on the way.

“Scarlett and I have been blessed with wonderful news we are ecstatic to share,” Hugh Hefner’s son, 28, captioned his Tuesday, March 10, Instagram announcement. “This summer we will be welcoming a new member to the family. The two of us could not be happier as we wait for the arrival of our little one.”

The actress, 29, added with a post of her own: “Cooper and I are delighted to share that we have a little one on the way. Our hearts are filled with gratitude and joy, and the two of us can’t wait to meet the newest little Hefner.”

In the social media slideshows, the Harry Potter star rocked a floral dress, which hugged her baby bump. She covered her stomach in a black ensemble in the second shot while hugging her husband.

The pair tied the knot in November 2019 in a California courthouse. “Cheers to a life full of love, happiness, adventure, and great purpose, Mrs. Hefner,” Cooper wrote on Instagram at the time.

Scarlett added, “I love you Cooper. I am proud to stand by your side, as your partner, your friend, and your wife. I cannot wait to continue building a life together.”

The couple’s nuptials came four years after their 2015 engagement. Hugh congratulated his youngest son and the Vampire Diaries alum at the time, tweeting, “Sending love and congratulations to my son Cooper and his fiancee Scarlett on their engagement!”

The founder of Playboy died in September 2017 at age 91, survived by his wife, Crystal Harris, sons David, 64, Marston, 29, Cooper, and daughter, Christie, 67.

“My father lived an exceptional and impactful life as a media and cultural pioneer and a leading voice behind some of the most significant social and cultural movements of our time in advocating free speech, civil rights and sexual freedom,” Cooper said in a statement at the time. “He defined a lifestyle and ethos that lie at the heart of the Playboy brand, one of the most recognizable and enduring in history. He will be greatly missed by many, including his wife Crystal, my sister Christie and my brothers David and Marston, and all of us at Playboy Enterprises.”