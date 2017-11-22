Seven Shows to Binge Over Thanksgiving Weekend

Filled with turkey? Wiped from Black Friday shopping? Just in the mood to stay in bed during the long weekend? The best tip for any of those conditions is binging a new television show. Luckily, Us Weekly has put together a go-to binge guide for the holidays!

Marvel’s Runaways

The first three episodes of Marvel’s latest series are available on Hulu and it’s the perfect combination of teen angst mixed with superhero powers.

Stranger Things

If you somehow haven’t watched seasons 1 or 2 of Netflix’s Stranger Things, we’d advise getting started soon — the spoilers are already out there. If you have watched, it’s entertaining enough to watch again. Plus, with so much going on, it’s safe to assume you didn’t catch everything the first time through.

Mindhunter

This Netflix gem was picked up for a second season before the first even premiered. Based on the FBI’s serial crime unit, this is an intense drama that will fly by.

Freakish

Season 2 of Freakish hit Hulu in October, adding Brant Daugherty, Ryan McCartan and Saxon Sharbino to the cast of socially active stars. This combines the horror of The Walking Dead with the teen angst of Riverdale.

Riverdale

Speaking of Riverdale, season 2 is still in a full-fledge hunt for another killer on The CW, but season 1 is available on Netflix. Even if you’re not into Archie comics, the love triangles and murder mystery will rope you in.

Alias Grace

Based on the Margaret Atwood novel, this miniseries tells the story of a poor immigrant and servant who is accused of murder. The full season is available on Netflix.

American Vandal

This one is much more than a true-crime satire. The Netflix comedy explores what happens after a high school gets vandalized — and it’s already been picked up for a second season.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!