The best news! Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, announced the arrival of their first child on Friday, February 26.

She shared the news via Instagram, revealing that their daughter, Ashtyn Lilly Lutz, was born on Monday, February 22.

“The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away,” Gonzalez captioned a photo of three Polaroid pics snapped in the hospital. “It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”

The couple announced their pregnancy news in September with a joint Instagram video. “This is real life,” the actor, 35, said at the time. “We are pregnant again.”

The model, 32, called their upcoming arrival a “little promise baby” and opened up about the “tough” miscarriage she suffered seven months prior.

“There still are hard moments,” the Los Angeles native said in the footage. “We definitely went through a lot and I still would like to share my journey in some way that I can in the future.”

Gonzales debuted her bare baby bump later that same month in a yellow bikini. “Had a realization that this might be the last time I’m in a bathing suit for the rest of this year,” the former Juce TV host captioned the September Instagram photo. “[I’m] extra extra grateful for the life growing inside me.”

She and the Twilight star tied the knot in November 2017 and announced two years later that they were starting a family. Gonzales revealed her pregnancy loss in February.

“Baby girl, it was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last six months,” the former television presenter captioned a throwback photo of her budding belly. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will. You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real.”

Lutz posted at the time that Gonzales was his “Wonder Woman,” writing, “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but grateful for these past six months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore.”

During her second pregnancy, Gonzales experienced “anxiety and fear,” she captioned a September mirror selfie via Instagram. She encouraged her followers to fight for peace, ask for prayer and cut themselves some slack when facing similar feelings. “There is no shame in weak moments,” she concluded.