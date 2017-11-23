Twilight star Kellan Lutz announced on Instagram on Thursday, November 23, that he and TV host Brittany Gonzales have tied the knot.

He shared a photo of the pair holding up books that were decorated with the words “Mr.” and “Mrs” as they showed off their wedding rings — a plain gold band for him and a large diamond ring for her.

“Thanksgiving by far is my most favorite holiday of all,” the 32-year-old captioned the pic. “I try to live a lifestyle of gratitude and appreciate everyone and everything I have every day. This year has been the best year of them all and I am extremely thankful and grateful to go on all of life’s adventures with my best friend and dream wife!!! Proverbs 18:22! Thank you God! I LOVE YOU SO MUCH @brittanybg. Happy Thanksgiving Everyone!!! What are you grateful for??”

Gonzales shared the same pic, echoing Lutz’s caption and writing, “This Thanksgiving one of the things I’m most grateful for is that I get to do life’s adventures with this guy aka my HUSBAND for the rest of our lives!!!!! I love you so much @kellanlutz.”

As Us Weekly exclusively reported, the couple got engaged in September after dating for more than a year. Last December, the Legend of Hercules star posted a loving tribute to Gonzales on Instagram.

#WCW to this beautiful soul @brittanybg <3 Thank you God, for the best Gift ever! I've never known such happiness and it's awesome! A post shared by Kellan Lutz (@kellanlutz) on May 17, 2017 at 11:42am PDT

“Over a year ago, in a season of being single, I wrote a letter to God with all the qualities I truly wanted in my future wife,” he captioned a photo of their hands entwined. “I stayed strong, I pressed in, I fixed some things I didn’t know I needed to fix and after a period of prayer, patience, and perseverance, He brought her into my life in the most beautiful of ways. I now know what true love looks like!”

“I knew it the moment I saw her. She is the love of my life. The one God created for me! She is my best friend and the best teammate to shine brighter with,” he continued. “Thank you for loving me the way that you always do. Thank you for always being there for me. Thank you for your beautiful unconditional heart. When you know, you know! I am so blessed to have her in my life and so blessed that I never settled for anything less. For all of you out there looking for love, don’t settle for anything less then His best. Your best friend is right around the corner! Trust me, I know!”

Lutz also talked about Gonzales during an appearance on the Steve Harvey Show in October, revealing that she’d previously worked with the talk show host on Family Feud. “She’s the light of my life,” he added.

“You hit the jackpot,” Harvey responded.

