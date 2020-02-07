Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, opened up about suffering a miscarriage six months into her pregnancy with the couple’s daughter.

“Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months,” Gonzales, 31, wrote in an emotional Instagram post on Thursday, February 6. “I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks. I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

She added: “You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

Gonzales went on to praise Lutz, 34, and the medical staff that cared for her. “I’m not ready to talk about what happened, and I’m not sure I ever will,” she continued. “But I can say I am SO grateful for the most amazing husband who’s been by my side the entire time. I have the best most supportive family. The prayers from friends have meant everything. My incredible doctor and the amazing team at UCLA Medical Center who kept me alive are the real MVPs.”

The TV host also thanked those who donate blood because “without you people like me wouldn’t be here.”

Gonzales concluded by asking her followers for privacy and noting that she is “gonna take some time away to process and heal.”

Lutz posted an equally moving Instagram about his wife’s strength amid the health crisis. “My Wonder Woman,” he wrote on Thursday. “It’s been a crazy rollercoaster of a week with a lot of emotions. Taking heartbrokenness to a whole new level but Grateful for these past 6 months and the journey itself. In life we might not get the answers to all of our questions but we will always remain faithful! God will restore.”

The Twilight star then extended his appreciation toward fans. “I love you @brittanylynnlutz,” he gushed. “Thank you all for all your love, respect in this private time, understanding of this situation, and utmost support! Just know we love you all and appreciate you all and we process all differently. Can’t wait to see our baby girl in Heaven when God calls us home.”

The pair, who wed in November 2017, announced the pregnancy news on Instagram in November 2019.