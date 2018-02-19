Kellan Lutz and His Wife Didn’t Live Together Before Getting Married

Kellen Lutz is admittedly “old school” when it comes to dating. So much so that he didn’t cohabitant with his girlfriend of two years, Brittany Gonzales, until they were husband and wife.

“We didn’t live together until we got married,” Lutz told Us Weekly on Friday, February 16. And it was worth the wait, he says. ”She is just amazing,” he gushed to Us. “She can cook like no other. And I’m not used to eating good food because growing up with six brothers, our mom was kind of, just like, ‘Here. Eat the casserole.’”

The Twilight actor, 32, and TV host Gonzales announced in November that they had tied the knot. “As soon as you are married, you are like, ‘Oh, wow. I don’t have to worry about dating anymore,’” he told Us. “My wife is freaking awesome and I’m so glad that I found her.”

Lutz and Gonzales actually met while he was filming his latest sci-fi thriller Guardians of the Tomb, a film he describes as “an action packed adventure” mixed with Indiana Jones and Arachnophobia. At the time, he was in Australia and she in Orange County, California. “We just talked on the phone for, like, seven hours like pen pals, across an ocean,” he recalled. “It just felt very classic, our story. And just beautiful.”

Although Lutz is busy promoting his new movie, he and Gonzales make time to explore new countries together

“Brittany hasn’t traveled much at all so it’s fun to take her to new places and just see her eyes get so big,” he revealed. “She really wants to go to Paris and see the Eiffel Tower as well.”

Meanwhile, Lutz was recently reunited with some several of his Twilight costars including Ashley Greene and Peter Facinelli at a charity bowling event earlier this month.

“They will always hold a special place in my heart. I don’t see them all enough,” he admitted to Us. “That was really great, seeing Ashley and Peter. I probably see them the most. And we all have such a great rapport with everyone else. It would be fun to do a movie like that every three years so you can come back and see everyone again.”

With Reporting by Nicole Pajer

