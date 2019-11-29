



Next steps! Kellan Lutz and his wife, Brittany Lutz (née Gonzales), announced on Thursday, November 28, that she is pregnant with their first child.

“HAPPY THANKSGIVING 2019,” the Twilight star, 34, captioned his Instagram reveal. “So much to be grateful for this year… and even more so in 2020! So proud of my wife @brittanylynnlutz and so pumped for our lil family to grow into 3 + Koda 🙂 Get here already!”

The certified health coach, 31, added with a post of her own: “Can’t wait to meet you little Lutz.”

In the sweet social media upload, the couple, who wed in November 2017, kissed while wearing denim jackets and holding up a mini one between them.

Ahead of their nuptials, the pair didn’t live together, Kellan told Us Weekly exclusively in February 2018. “[I’m] old school,” the actor explained.

The North Dakota native went on to gush about his wife, telling Us, “She is just amazing. She can cook like no other. And I’m not used to eating good food because growing up with six brothers, our mom was kind of, just like, ‘Here. Eat the casserole.’ … My wife is freaking awesome and I’m so glad that I found her.”

He and Gonzales met while he was filming 7 Guardians of the Tomb and had a “beautiful” long-distance relationship in the beginning. “We just talked on the phone for, like, seven hours, like pen pals across an ocean,” Kellan told Us at the time. “It just felt very classic, our story.”

The Legend of Hercules star is known for playing Emmett Cullen in the Twilight franchise, and he went on to tell Us that he doesn’t see his former costars “enough.” Kellan explained, “They will always hold a special place in my heart. It would be fun to do a movie like that every three years so you can come back and see everyone again.”

In September 2016, he described his favorite memory from the movies. “[I loved] when we didn’t know what we were apart of,” the former model said. “It was just very organic, very authentic for us.”