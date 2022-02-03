Growing family! Kellan Lutz’s wife, Brittany Gonzales, is pregnant with their second child.

“2 UNDER 2 IN 2022!!!!” Gonzales, 33, captioned a pregnancy reveal video via Instagram on Thursday, February 3. “Some might say we’re crazy, we say we’re crazy BLESSED 😍❤️.”

In the clip, the “Embraced with Grace” podcast host surprised her husband, 36, with the news that they are expecting by sending him a calendar event titled, “Baby #2 Due Date!!!” Gonzales then filmed the Twilight star opening the invite.

“We’re pregnant? Oh, my gosh, what?!” the North Dakota native said in the video, to which his wife responded, “I couldn’t wait to tell you! Did I surprise you?”

The sweet reveal also showed outtakes from the couple’s maternity photo shoot with their 11-month-old daughter Ashtyn.

“2 under 2 in 2022 🙌😍 God is Good!” Lutz captioned the same clip via his social media account. “Babies are the Best! Love you forever and always @brittanylynnlutz.”

Fans and celebrity friends were quick to celebrate the couple’s big news. Nancy Drew star Riley Smith replied to Lutz’s post, “Congrats y’all!” while actress Brooke Butler responded, “So precious!!!”

The duo’s second pregnancy reveal comes nearly one year after they welcomed daughter Ashtyn into the world on February 22, 2021.

“The day she came into the world it was snowing, raining, and freezing, but that night she was born and we woke up to sun, clear skies, and winter melting away,” the then-new mom captioned a photo of three Polaroid pics taken at the hospital. “It was so symbolic considering this time last year was literally winter for our souls only to be met one year later with the brightest sunshine. She ushered in a new season for us and we love her beyond comprehension.”

Their first child’s arrival came one year after Gonzales revealed in February 2020 that she had suffered a miscarriage at six months pregnant.

“Baby girl, It was my absolute honor and pleasure to be your mom these last 6 months. I did my best and it was an absolute joy seeing your little face all those times on that screen and feeling your tiny kicks,” she wrote via an emotional Instagram tribute at the time. “I don’t know why it happened the way it did, but part of me finds so much peace knowing you never experienced pain or heartache and never will.”

The TV host, who married the FBI: Most Wanted alum in November 2017, concluded: “You’re in the arms of Jesus now and one day we will get to meet you for real. Until I see you in heaven… your mommy loves you so much.”

