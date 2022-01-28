No nightmares here! The cast of Nancy Drew’s love lives might be complicated onscreen, but off screen, many of the stars have found a forever partner.

Fans have been hooked on the CW series since its 2019 premiere — partially because of the ghost encounters and haunting mysteries, but also because of the cast’s sexual chemistry and complicated romances.

As Horseshoe Bay’s resident teen sleuth Nancy Drew (Kennedy McMann) puts her detective skills to the test each week, her relationship ups and downs make her more relatable. Nancy fell for Ned “Nick” Nickerson (played by Tunji Kasim) early on in the series before romancing a few other locals.

Nick eventually moved on from the redhaired detective and found love with George Fan (Leah Lewis). The twosome got engaged when George thought she had a shortened lifespan due to a spirit sharing her body, but they called it quits (for now) in season 3.

Nancy’s undeniable chemistry with longtime BFF Ace (played by Alex Saxon) became even more noticeable in season 3 while Bess Marvin (Maddison Jaizani) started a new romance of her own with Addy (Rachel Colwell).

Offscreen, the actors’ love lives seem a little less complicated — and definitely don’t include ghost battles, murderers and witches interfering with their relationships.

McMann, for example, found love at a young age with Sam McInerney. The pair got hitched in 2020 after being engaged for two years. Their nuptials took place amid the coronavirus pandemic, so the actress had her Nancy Drew costars step in as witnesses since her parents were unable to make the wedding.

“A little while ago, we got married. We’re gonna do it again with our beautiful friends & family later. Best thing we’ve ever done,” McMann wrote via Instagram in November 2020. “Forever for us started a long time ago, but now it’s on a piece of paper. So deeply happy to be married to you my dearest sweetest love.”

Lewis photographed the event while one of McMann’s TV dads, Scott Wolf, who plays Carson Drew on the teen drama, walked her down the aisle.

“Thank you to my heart @leahmlewis for capturing these beautiful photos, and to @iamscottwolf for being my dad when my real dad was stuck on the other side of the border,” she added. “The love I have for you both is endless.”

Scroll down to see which Nancy Drew stars are married and who is still on the market: