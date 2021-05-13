Bookmark this page! With so many new shows coming, some fan favorites are coming to an end. Us Weekly will continue to update the full list below of renewals and cancelations.

While some shows remain on the bubble, other series — some very beloved — learned early enough that they would be wrapping up. Last Man Standing, which aired the first six seasons on ABC before moving to Fox for three more, will come to an end in May 2021.

Although Fox told the cast early that the show would end, star and producer Tim Allen still was upset about it. “We don’t want to wrap it up. We just want to say, ‘that was the end of the day,’ and not dwell that it’s the end of the show, because the family in the world of sitcoms goes on and you’re just not aware of their family anymore,” the comedian, 67, told Us exclusively in December 2020. “We were very invested in this group.”

This Is Us, NBC’s most popular drama, will also come to an end in 2022 following the sixth season — something that creator Dan Fogelman has always said was the plan. In April 2019, the showrunner told The Hollywood Reporter that season 3 was viewed as a midway point of the series.

“We never set out to make a television series that was going to last 18 seasons, so we have a very direct plan,” the Crazy, Stupid, Love writer said. “I have script pages I have written and I’m writing that really are deep, deep, deep into the future. We have a plan for what we’re going to do, and I know what the plan is.”

