Bachelor baby on board! Jen Saviano announced on Tuesday, January 25, that she is pregnant with her first child.

“Surpriseee!” the former reality star, 32, captioned an Instagram video. “We can’t wait to meet you, little B.”

In the social media upload, the Bachelor alum debuted her baby bump in an animal-print bikini. The Florida native went on to show her bare stomach during an ultrasound appointment.

The former ABC personality also debuted her boyfriend, Landon Ricker, in the footage. The dad-to-be, for his part, posted Polaroids with the pregnant star on Tuesday, writing, “This morning, with her, having coffee.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum received supportive comments from her fellow Bachelor Nation members, including Ashley Iaconetti and Lauren Bushnell. “Awww congratulations!!” the 33-year-old “Almost Famous” podcast cohost wrote, while the 31-year-old former flight attendant added, “Jen!!!!! Congrats!”

Saviano competed alongside Bushnell for Ben Higgins’ heart on season 20 of the ABC show in 2016, getting eliminated in week 5. The Flagler University grad returned to reality TV for seasons 3 and 6 of BiP, making a connection with Nick Viall the first time around — but the Bachelorette alum, 41, did not propose at the end of the show.

“I wanted to say I was in love with you, but something in my heart just said I can’t,” the Wisconsin native said during the 2016 finale. “Sometimes you wish you could tell your heart what to do, and if I could, I would tell it to choose you. I just feel like something’s telling me to say goodbye. I’m sorry. My biggest fear is that I’m going to regret it.”

Viall added in a confessional that he needed to “figure out how to” say “I love you” to a partner again, explaining, “It’s impossible to not think that … maybe it’s me. Maybe I am in my head too much. The scary part is if I’m incapable of saying ‘I love you’ to anyone.”

Saviano had “mixed emotions” when the “Viall Files” podcast host became the Bachelor in 2017. “I’ve moved on, and I’m doing good,” the entrepreneur said during an After Paradise episode.

Viall is now dating model Natalie Joy, and a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2021 that the pair could get engaged “very soon.” The former model previously proposed to Vanessa Grimaldi during season 21 of The Bachelor, splitting from the teacher, 34, in August 2017.

