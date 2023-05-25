Kourtney Kardashian is her husband Travis Barker’s No. 1 fan! The reality star was spotted in New York City rocking a Blink-182 T-shirt.

The 44-year-old TV personality was photographed in the look while strolling through midtown Manhattan on Wednesday, May 24, before the rock group’s concert in Brooklyn. Kardashian teamed the top — which featured the band’s name above a black and white graphic — with baggy black overalls. She completed the ensemble with a black top handle bag, lug sole boots from Prada and dark sunglasses.

For glam, the Poosh founder opted for rosy cheeks and a pink lip. She had her glossy black bob parted on the side. The Wednesday sighting comes after Kardashian rocked a different Blink-182 vintage shirt earlier this month. On May 20, the Lemme CEO took to Instagram to share a snap of herself in black tee that featured a photo of Barker, 47, and his bandmates Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus. The lifestyle guru styled the piece with white overalls, similar to her Wednesday ensemble.

In addition to showing off her love for her man, Kardashian revealed that she had dyed her locks back black after a brief phase as a blonde. “Brunette4lyfe,” she captioned the social media post, which showed her in a glam chair ahead of Blink-182’s live tour. (Barker, DeLonge, 47, and Hoppus, 51, announced in October 2022 that they were embarking on their first tour in a decade. The pop-punk band will perform through February 2024 at more than 65 global venues.)

Kardashian had colored her naturally brown tresses platinum in March days before youngest son Reign, 8, did the same. The last time that the California native — who also shares daughter Penelope, 10, and son Mason, 13, with ex Scott Disick — went light had been several years earlier.

The Hulu star’s brightened hue came nearly more than a year after she debuted the blunt chop in August 2021. She showed off the cut in a series of photos via Instagram at the time, garnering praise from her beau, whom she wed in May 2022. “You’re perfect,” Barker commented on the post. Prior to the cut, Kardashian had rocked both waist and shoulder-length strands.

Since sparking her romance with Barker, Kardashian’s style has evolved. She traded in her preppy aesthetic for a more grunge wardrobe that includes corsets, leather dresses, combat boots and more.

Kardashian and Barker’s wedding in Portofino, Italy, even featured a goth glam theme with the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum donning a custom Dolce & Gabbana mini dress that featured a corset construction and was made of satin and lace. According to Vogue, the look was inspired by vintage lingerie.

The mini dress was paired with sheer gloves, lace pumps and a veil that featured a large image of the Virgin Mary embroidered in the center — a nod to one of Barker’s skull tattoos.

Kardashian’s Dolce & Gabbana-centered wedding has sparked surprising drama among her family. In season 3 of The Kardashians, which premiered on Hulu on Thursday, May 25, Kourtney accused sister Kim Kardashian of using her nuptials as a “business opportunity.” After Kourtney and Barker tied the knot, Kim, 42, unveiled a collaboration with the Italian fashion house during Milan Fashion Week in September 2022.

Kim, for her part, denied that she attempted to steal the spotlight. “I’m really confused how this narrative came into her head,” the Skims designer said, claiming she was “mindful” about her sister’s established connection with the luxury label. “I said, ‘Don’t do anything that Kourtney wore to her wedding.’”