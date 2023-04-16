She’s the girl at the rock show. Kourtney Kardashian proudly watched Travis Barker play Coachella with Blink-182.

“My first @blink182 show!” the Lemme founder, 43, captioned a video of her and the drummer, 47, embracing after the Friday, April 14 show. She shared the clip along with several photos via Instagram on Saturday, April 15.

“Your [sic] coming on tour with me 🏟️ 🥁,” Barker commented on her post.

Kardashian also posted backstage selfies with stepson Landon Barker and his girlfriend, Charli D’Amelio, as well as rapper King Carl.

Travis shares Landon, 19, and daughter Alabama, 17, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. He also acts as a father to Atiana De La Hoya, 24, who Moakler shared with ex Oscar De La Hoya. The reality star, meanwhile, shares Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, with ex Scott Disick.

Atiana was also in attendance, and she shared some videos of the family outing via TikTok and Instagram. She also included clips of the ‘Til Death Do Us Part: Kourtney & Travis stars kissing.

The Kourtney and Khloé Take Miami alum also showed off her husband’s broken drumsticks and several videos of the massive crowd in Indio, California, singing along to the band’s hits, including “The Rock Show” and “All the Small Things,” during the hour-long set.

In a video shared on Travis’ page, Kardashian was seen in a furry blue and black coat with matching black knee high hoots. She held her beau’s hand as he walked to the stage, and they shared several kisses before the drummer took the stage.

The “Edging” performers will start their world tour later this year, and Kardashian is “thrilled” about Travis reuniting with Tom DeLonge and Mark Hoppus for their first series of concerts together in a decade.

“She will 100 percent be joining Travis and the band on tour,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly in October 2022, adding that the Kardashians star will “go to as many stops as possible, as much as her schedule allows.”

The musician is just as supportive of his wife. The day after his Coachella set, he drove the California native to the Camp Poosh house to support her lifestyle brand.

Kardashian and Travis’ family members seemed to be feeling the love at the first night of Coachella 2023 as well. “Charli D’Amelio and Landon Barker were holding hands and kissing during Bad Bunny’s [performance],” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us. “Landon had his arms around Charli and they were swaying together as he kissed her neck.”

Meanwhile, Kendall Jenner, Kardashian’s sister, was also seen dancing to Bad Bunny amid their blossoming romance. The model was all smiles as she grooved to her new beau’s music while wearing a denim miniskirt and black bomber jacket.

Reporting by Travis Cronin