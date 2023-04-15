Looking cool for the hottest event. The stars hit the desert for the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, and they showed off their style while doing it.

Shawn Mendes wore khaki-colored pants with a white T-shirt featuring a colorful graphic design on the chest. The 24-year-old wore a matching bandana around his neck and dark sunglasses on the first day of Coachella.

Moments after the “Stitches” singer arrived, Camila Cabello — who dated Mendes from 2019 to 2021 — wore baggy blue cargo pants with an off-white corset style crop top. The “Havana” songstress, 26, added some eye-catching necklaces and donned comfy sneakers for Bad Bunny‘s headlining set on Friday, April 14.

The two have made it clear there’s no bad blood between them, and the exes were even spotted kissing during the show, sparking reconciliation rumors.

The same can’t be said for exes Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval, who are also both expected at Coachella. The restauranteur, 40, was spotted heading towards the music festival on Friday when he stopped in Palm Springs. Madix, meanwhile, was seen at Coachella in good spirits following Sandoval’s cheating scandal with Raquel Leviss.

“Guys, I’m with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?” social media influencer Farai Bennett asked the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, in a TikTok video from the music festival.

Madix replied: “Amazing! Yes, [I’m thriving].”

Bennett also told his followers not to wish his new friend well because she’s “thriving” and “what doesn’t kill her, they better run.” The Florida native chimed in: “F—k yeah!”

Madix wore a multi-colored crop top that showed off her abs and distressed denim shorts with a skinny white belt, which matched her white high-top Converses. She topped off her look with round purple sunnies.

While she might run into Sandoval, Madix will not see Leviss, 28, at the music festival. The former beauty pageant contestant checked into a treatment facility on Friday while her Vanderpump Rules costars headed off to the music festival.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for Leviss told Us in a statement at the time.

Scheana Shay was also seen hanging out with Madix. The “Good as Gold” singer, 37, wore a white two-piece ensemble with matching shoes and shades.

