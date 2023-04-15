Like they never broke up. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello were spotted kissing at Coachella on Friday, April 14, and an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly that the two were flirty all night.

The pair arrived at the Indio, California, festival grounds moments apart just before 6 p.m. “They were flanked by bodyguards and had a big group around them. They weren’t holding hands, but stayed together all night,” the insider tells Us. “They were in a VIP table, trying to stay out of sight.”

As the night went on, the two started showing more affection, particularly as they headed closer to the performance area to watch Burna Boy‘s set. Mendes, 24, “had his arm around her waist as they walked to the stage,” the eyewitness tells Us. The PDA continued as the Nigerian rapper played his hit “Last Last.”

“Camila was nuzzling her face into Shawn’s shoulders and they looked like a couple,” the source says. “They also kissed and were making out during Burna Boy’s final song.”

Cabello, 26, and the Canada native made headlines after footage posted via social media showed the exes kissing during Coachella. They started dating in July 2019 — four years after their hit duet “I Know What You Did Last Summer” dropped — but they broke up in November 2021.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” Cabello and Mendes wrote in a joint statement shared to their respective Instagram Stories at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

An insider told Us at the time that the split was amicable. “[Shawn and Camila] still have a ton of love and respect for each other,” the source said. “At this point they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now. It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise they wouldn’t have done it.”

After their split, Cabello dated Lox Club founder Austin Kevitch from June 2022 to February 2023.

Mendes, for his part, denied a romance with Sabrina Carpenter earlier this year and sparked romance rumors with his chiropractor, Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, after being spotted on several outings together. However, he hasn’t had any official public relationships since his split from the Cuba native.

Reporting by Travis Cronin