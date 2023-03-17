Calling out the nonsense! Shawn Mendes claimed he is not dating Sabrina Carpenter after the pair sparked romance speculation while spotted out together last month.

“We are not dating,” Mendes, 24, told the Dutch TV program RTL Boulevard on Friday, March 17, while promoting his partnership with Tommy Hilfiger. “But I think we should talk about Tommy Hilfiger probably more than Sabrina. Thank you.”

The “Stiches” singer and the Girl Meets World alum, 23, were first linked in February after they were photographed having dinner in Los Angeles. In a photo obtained by Us Weekly at the time, the musicians could be seen smiling and engaging in deep conversations as they matched each other’s stride.

Earlier this month, the two were spotted together once again while exiting the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where Miley Cyrus held the celebration for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, on March 9. Mendes stood outside of the doorway of the event with a drink in his hand while Carpenter walked closely behind him.

The “Lost in Japan” artist then raised eyebrows at Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party on Sunday, March 12 — which the “Emails I Can’t Send” singer also attended — when he paired his all-black suit with a green pendant that seemingly matched Carpenter’s emerald birthstone. Eagle-eyed fans later noticed that Mendes had been sporting the necklace since January, one month before he and the Hate U Give star were first linked.

While the Canada native shared on Friday that the pair aren’t an item, both the “Lost in Japan” crooner and Work It actress have star-studded dating histories of their own. Mendes was previously involved with Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in 2017. In 2019, he entered a serious — and highly publicized — relationship with Camila Cabello and the pair dated for two years before they calling it quits for good in 2021.

Carpenter, for her part, made headlines in 2020 for her relationship with Joshua Bassett and found herself at the center of a love triangle with the “Lie Lie Lie” singer, 22, and his High School Musical: The Musical: The Series costar Olivia Rodrigo. After the “Driver’s License” singer, 20, released her debut album, Sour, in May 2021, fans began theorizing that man of the breakup tracks were based on her split from Basset — and his new romance with Carpenter.

In December 2021, Bassett confirmed he and the “Nonsense” songstress had called it quits when he declared himself single during an interview with GQ. “I think that’s something that’s been good about this last little bit: I’m good on my own,” he said at the time.

Prior to her relationship with Bassett, Carpenter was linked to Griffin Gluck, whom she met while filming their Netflix movie Tall Girl. She also dated fellow Disney actor Bradley Steven erry from 2014 to 2015.