Shawnbrina? Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter continued to fuel romance rumors while leaving Miley Cyrus’ album release party together.

The “Wonder” artist, 24, and the “Nonsense” singer, 23, were photographed exiting the Gucci store in Beverly Hills, where Cyrus held the celebration for her latest album, Endless Summer Vacation, on Thursday, March 9.

In photos obtained by Just Jared, Mendes stood outside of the doorway in a neutral-toned fit, wearing a rust-colored suede jacket over a white ribbed tank top, pairing the look with khaki-colored pants and brown shoes. He accessorized with multiple rings on his fingers and held a drink in his hand.

In order to view the video, please allow Manage Cookies

Carpenter walked behind him as she made her way out the door with a smile on her face and what appeared to be a lollipop in her mouth. The “Skinny Dipping” songstress dazzled in a little black dress with a large, glittering silver fan design on top. She finished the fit with black stockings, strappy silver heels and a metallic purse. The Girl Meets World alum wore her blonde locks down in loose waves.

The pair first sparked dating speculation last month when they were photographed together in Los Angeles. The singers stepped out on February 26 and were snapped close in stride, talking to each other while Carpenter gazed up at Mendes with a smile on her face. Per the photo obtained by Us at the time, the pair rocked matching black sweats, which the “Tornado Warnings” singer paired with an oversized sweatshirt and the Canada native wore with a denim jacket.

The musicians have star-studded dating histories of their own. Mendes, for his part, was linked to Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) in 2017 before entering a serious and highly-publicized relationship with Camila Cabello from 2019 to 2021.

After his split from the “Havana” singer, 26, he spotted with Dr. Jocelyne Miranda, 51, who has gone on tour with him before.

During that time, Mendes canceled his Wonder world tour to focus on his mental health. ​“I’m taking a lot of time just doing therapy, just taking it easy. … Spending time with family that I haven’t been able to … it’s just about spending time doing things I haven’t really done over the last few years and just having dinners with friends and stuff,” he told TMZ in August 2022.

Carpenter, meanwhile, made headlines for her relationship with High School Musical: The Musical: The Series star Joshua Bassett in 2020 — and found herself in a highly-publicized love triangle with Olivia Rodrigo. Many of the breakup tracks off of Rodrigo’s debut album, Sour, were thought to be about her own split from Bassett, 22, and his subsequent relationship with Carpenter.

After her split from Bassett, Carpenter sparked romance rumors with Dylan O’Brien in fall 2022. She released her fifth studio album, Emails I Can’t Send, in July 2022.