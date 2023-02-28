A new music power couple? Shawn Mendes and Sabrina Carpenter were all smiles while spotted out and about in Los Angeles amid romance rumors.

In a photo obtained by Us Weekly, Mendes, 24, and Carpenter, 23, were seen on a stroll on Sunday, February 26, in West Hollywood, California. The pair kept it casual with the Canada native rocking blue corduroy pants with a simple white T-shirt and a jean jacket. Carpenter, for her part, matched her black sweatsuit with a pair of sneakers and swat her blonde hair back into a messy bun.

The former Disney Channel looked happy and grinned during her conversation with Mendes. Their outing comes more than one year after the “Stitches” singer called it quits with Camila Cabello.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the exes wrote in a joint Instagram statement in November 2021. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Mendes and Cabello, 25, originally went public with their relationship in 2019 after five years of friendship. Following their shocking split, a source exclusively told Us that their loved ones expected them to part ways.

“Their friends are all pretty much of the opinion that it was a classic case of too much, too soon,” the source shared at the time. “The attention became overwhelming, and it did irritate them, Shawn in particular, to keep getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

The musician later made headlines when he canceled the remaining dates of his Wonder world tour due to his mental health.

“The process was very difficult. A lot of doing therapy, a lot of trying to understand how I was feeling and what was making me feel that way,” he recalled to WSJ. Magazine earlier this month, referring to the July 2022 decision. “And then doing the work to help myself and heal. And also leaning on people in my life to help a little bit.”

Mendes added: “I think the last year and a half has been the most eye-opening and growing and beautiful and just healing process of my life. I’m also really grateful for all the people that were so accepting and loving and kind and understanding. And it just really made me see how culture is really starting to get to a place where mental health is really becoming a priority.”

Since his breakup with Cabello, the “Mercy” singer previously sparked dating speculation with his marriage therapist Dr. Jocelyne Miranda. Carpenter, for her part, was linked to Joshua Bassett, Griffin Gluck, Bradley Simpson and Dylan O’Brien. The Girl Meets World alum has preferred to remain tight-lipped about her personal life.