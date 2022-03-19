Working through it. Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have slowly opened up about their split after calling it quits in the fall of 2021.

The “Stitches” crooner and the former Fifth Harmony singer started out as friends in 2014 after they both opened up for Austin Mahone’s tour. They collaborated on 2017’s “I Know What You Did Last Summer” and later sparked romance speculation when they released their 2019 duet, “Señorita.”

The pair seemingly confirmed that they were more than just friends in July 2019 after they were spotted making out in the ocean in Miami.

More than one year later, the twosome adopted a puppy while living together during the coronavirus pandemic. However, things fizzled out between the pair the following year.

The longtime friends announced their split in November 2021 via a joint statement, in which they explained that their “love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

A source exclusively told Us Weekly later that month that the musicians “still have a ton of love and respect for each other” after parting ways.

“At this point they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now,” the insider said at the time. “It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best.”

The source noted that the attention “became overwhelming” for the duo, especially when they were “getting grilled on how serious they were and whether or not they were going to get engaged.”

The “Summer of Love” crooner and the former X Factor contestant each released songs that appeared to address the split in the months that followed. It wasn’t until March 2022, however, that either artist directly spoke out about the breakup.

“I honestly don’t care,” Mendes told Billboard in an interview published on March 14 when asked about his feelings regarding the intense scrutiny he and Cabello faced during their two-year romance.

He later admitted during a studio session that it took him a while before the breakup really hit him. “It’s like, ‘Oh, I’m on my own now,’” Mendes said via a Twitter video posted on March 18 when explaining the inspiration behind his new music. “You don’t realize all the s–t that comes after [the initial split].”

Scroll down to see everything Mendes and Cabello have said since parting ways: