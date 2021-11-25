Feeling blessed! Camila Cabello reflected on all the positives in her life on Thanksgiving — less than two weeks after she confirmed her split from Shawn Mendes.

“I have a lot to be thankful for, but I’m especially grateful that I gotta whole squad trying to hang w[ith] me while I meditate 🧘‍♀️,” the 24-year-old star wrote via Instagram on Thursday, November 25. “Happy gratitude day everybody! I’m very thankful for all of you on here who send me love, listen to my music, and support me on this creative/ life journey!”

The former Fifth Harmony singer shared a video of herself surrounded by dogs — including the former couple’s puppy, Tarzan, who they got in November 2020.

“Even though I haven’t met a lot of you, you guys show me love, kindness, and support and I’m sending it to all of you right back! After all, we’re all alive at the same time in this crazy, confusing, magical world and I do believe we’re all interconnected and are never truly alone,” Cabello continued. “Grateful for my human family and friends and my plant and animal family and friends ❤️ Sending you guys so much love and gratitude today ❤️.”

The “Never Be the Same” singer’s positive message came after she and Mendes, 23, announced their split on November 17.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote in a joint statement at the time. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn.”

Cabello and Mendes began dating in July 2019 after being friends for years. The Cuba native and the Canadian crooner grew even closer in 2020 when they quarantined together amid the coronavirus pandemic before calling it quits earlier this month.

“It’s not just the happy blissful moments you see in pictures and videos — when you’re in a relationship with someone, it feels like they are this mirror reflecting yourself back to you,” the “Havana” singer wrote via Instagram in November 2020 of her and the “Stitches” singer’s romance. “I constantly have to confront my fears, my anxieties, my insecurities, my patterns of thinking, my beliefs about life and about myself. It’s not as simple as it looks in pictures sometimes. Sometimes, it’s messy and uncomfortable and ugly lol. But there’s nothing like the pull, the FORCE that is love, to be the light in the darkness — to be the gravitational pull that gives you the relentless strength to be braver, wiser and better than you were yesterday.”

Despite having gone their separate ways, a source exclusively told Us Weekly in November that the musicians “still have a ton of love and respect for each other.”

The insider noted that Cabello and Mendes decided that they “need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at,” adding that the former flames are “not saying never, just not now.”