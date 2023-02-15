It’s over. Camila Cabello and Austin Kevitch have split after dating for less than a year, multiple outlets report.

Cabello, 25 and Kevitch, 31 “broke up,” ​Entertainment Tonight confirmed on Wednesday, February 15. E! News reports that the couple’s split was announced via a newsletter for Kevitch’s dating app, Lox Club, which allegedly told its subscribers that “Austin is single again.”

Rumors swirled of a potential romance between the “Bam Bam” songstress and the Lox Club founder began in June 2022 after the twosome were seen together in Los Angeles. The duo were spotted for a second time two months later when Cabello and Kevitch were seen on a cozy walk together in photos and a video obtained by the Daily Mail.

The former Fifth Harmony member’s outings with Kevitch occurred less than one year after her split from ex Shawn Mendes. Cabello and the “Stitches” crooner, 24, dated for two years before they called it quits in November 2021. At the time, the former couple addressed their breakup in a joint statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the musicians wrote via Instagram. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

Shortly after announcing their split, a source exclusively told Us Weekly that the pair still had “a ton of love and respect for each other” despite going their separate ways.

“At this point they’ve decided they need a break from each other to evaluate where each of them are at. They’re not saying never, just not now,” the insider said at the time. “It does hurt, but they’re both certain this is for the best. Otherwise they wouldn’t have done it.”

Cabello, for her part, opened up about moving on from the “There’s Nothing Holding Me Back” singer and how she wasn’t pressuring herself to start dating again.

“I don’t put a lot of focus on it,” she revealed in a July 2022 interview with Cosmopolitan UK. “I just really want to hang out with people, I want to make friends, and I’ve made a lot of great friends over the past year. … If something happens, then that’s really fun, but I don’t put any pressure on it.”

She continued: “Before I used to be like, ‘Yes, love, Oh, my God, love,’ and now I’m just trying to have a good time. I just want to live my life and have great friendships. If something comes out of [them] that’s something more, then that’s great.”