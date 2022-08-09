Enjoying the sunshine! Camila Cabello is spending time with Austin Kevitch following her split from Shawn Mendes late last year.

Cabello, 25, and Kevitch, 31, could be seen getting cozy while taking a stroll in Los Angeles, California, in photos and a video obtained by the Daily Mail on Monday, August 8. The former Fifth Harmony member donned a blue floral maxi dress and sandals while the Lox Club founder wore green shorts and a white t-shirt with matching sneakers.

Speculation that the two were a couple first sparked in June when they were spotted out on the town together in Los Angeles, California, smiling and staring into each other’s eyes. However, the duo have yet to confirm a possible romance.

The outing comes less than a year after her split from Mendes, 24, whom she dated for two years before calling it quits in November 2021. At the time, the former couple addressed the breakup in a joint Instagram statement.

“Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever,” the pair wrote via Instagram. “We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward.”

In March, Cabello opened up about the reasons behind the split during an interview with Zane Lowe for Apple Music.

“As I get older, the priorities shift,” the “Havana” songstress explained. “And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, it’s like we’re really learning how to be healthy adults.”

The Cinderella star added, “My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

The Cuba native, who was promoting her latest single “Bam Bam” at the time, explained that the track is about how “things change and things take really unexpected turns” in life. “I love Shawn and I feel like there is literally nothing but love for him,” she added during her Apple Music interview. “And this song is mostly just about, like, ‘OK, how do I make a song that shows the cycles of love and life?’”

Despite going their separate ways, the duo have been spotted walking their dog Tarzan together, and in January, the twosome were seen hanging out with their golden retriever in Miami.

That same month, Cabello shared her support for the “Nervous” singer’s new music when she commented on an Instagram video of him, writing, “Ur crazy wildcat,” referencing High School Musical.