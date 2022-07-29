Girl group royalty! Like a certain 2010s boy band, Fifth Harmony was formed on a reality competition series — and like that group, they’ve stayed busy in the years after their hiatus.

Fifth Harmony‘s story began in 2012, when all five of its members — Ally Brooke, Camila Cabello, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui — auditioned for the U.S. edition of The X Factor as solo contestants. They didn’t progress on their own, but judges Simon Cowell, Demi Lovato, L.A. Reid and Britney Spears brought them back to form a girl group.

After initially calling themselves Lylas and 1432, they settled on the name Fifth Harmony after a public vote. They finished in third place during the December 2012 season finale, and one month later, Cowell signed them to his record label, Syco Music.

The band’s debut album, Reflection, hit stores in January 2015, and they quickly became one of the biggest acts in pop music. Their single “Worth It” became the first song by a girl group to chart in the top 20 of Billboard‘s Hot 100 since 2009 and scored an MTV VMA nomination for Song of Summer.

In 2016, the quintet followed up with 7/27, which spawned the smash hit “Work From Home” featuring Ty Dolla $ign. They also embarked on a world tour that took them all over South America, North America and Europe.

By the end of the year, however, the drama had started. After months of speculation, Cabello announced in December 2016 that she was leaving the group.

The remaining four members claimed that they were blindsided by her decision, saying in a statement: “After four and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well. That being said, we are excited to announce that we will be moving forward with the four of us … for our fans.”

The new quartet continued with the rest of the 7/27 tour in 2017 before releasing a self-titled album in August of that year. At the same time, however, they announced that their tour for the new LP would be their last.

In March 2018, the four remaining members confirmed that Fifth Harmony would go on an indefinite hiatus while they pursued solo projects. While fans were devastated, the women delivered on their promise, and all four of them have since released their own singles.

Keep scrolling to see what the former members of Fifth Harmony are up to now.