Normani fans, rejoice, because she has finally announced a release date for her long-delayed debut album — and dropped a new single called “1:59.”

“Yeeee 1:59 out now and DOPAMINE coming JUNE 14th 🖤,” the Fifth Harmony alum, 27, wrote via Instagram on Friday, April 26.

“1:59” — the first single from Dopamine — features Atlanta rapper Gunna and explores the process of reestablishing a connection with a previous romantic partner following a period of separation.

The lyrics read: “When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? (Shh) / Don’t talk too much, just do this s–t / Boy, what you gon’ do with it? Yeah / When I get you alone / Boy, what you gon’ do with it?”

“The album feels like liberation, like a season of freedom,” Normani told Who What Wear in February. “Not just because the record is finally coming out, but because it’s a celebration of everything I have been through to get to this moment. During this process, I heard God say to me, ‘Trust me. I know you’re afraid, but trust me anyway. Dare to trust me anyway. Now is the time.’”

In February, the singer announced that Dopamine would be released but didn’t confirm a release date. “Cryingg typing this rn,” she wrote via Instagram at the time. “DOPAMINE THE ALBUM.”

Following Fifth Harmony’s hiatus in 2017, Normani released several singles, including “Motivation,” Wild Side” with Cardi B and “Waves.” Her debut album, however, never materialized.

When the hiatus first began, Normani exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about wanting a “clear vision of who Normani is.”

“For so long I feel like people got an idea of who I was in the entity of the group,” she added. “Even within myself, I kind of got comfortable with that. So for me to kind of be detached from that has been an eye-opener for me and, like I said on the stage, me finally being able to discover myself and just different things, different parts of me. There are so many different layers and so many different portions that I haven’t necessarily been able to tap into that I have been introduced to, so it’s really, really cool. It’s like the sky is the limit.”

She added: “I think this body of work is definitely a bit more sultry side of myself, and there’s just different inspirations and influences that I grew up listening to that I want to incorporate in there, but I’ve been writing from the album … I’ve even been coproducing, so like I said, it’s like a kid in a freakin’ candy store.”