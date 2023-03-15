Kendall Jenner's Feelings for Bad Bunny are Starting to Grow

Moving on? Kendall Jenner and Bad Bunny’s romance seems to be heating up following her split from Devin Booker, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

“Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better,” the insider shares, adding that while the Kardashians star, 27, wasn’t “really looking to date anybody” following her breakup with Booker, 26, her “feelings are starting to grow” after “spending more time” with the “Party” singer, 29.

“It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him,” the source says of the pair’s chemistry. “Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh.”

The insider adds: “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Jenner and Bad Bunny (real name Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) first sparked romance rumors last month when they were spotted having dinner at Wally’s in Beverly Hills. The twosome were then seen getting cozy while at dinner with friends in West Hollywood on March 7.

After leaving the restaurant, Jenner was snapped giving the music superstar a hug as she got into her waiting vehicle, per footage obtained by TMZ at the time. She appeared to also lean in for a kiss, though the duo’s faces weren’t visible.

Shortly after Jenner was first linked to the Puerto Rico native, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Booker — who the Hulu personality dated for nearly two years — had seemingly stopped following his ex on social media.

Us confirmed in June 2020 that Jenner and the NBA star were “hooking up” after they were spotted on a road trip in Arizona. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum and the professional athlete later made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

In June 2022, Us confirmed the duo had ended their romance. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source explained at the time.

The pair decided to give their relationship another try in August 2022, with an insider telling Us that they were “100 percent back together” after “spending some time apart.” However, their reconciliation was brief and they called it quits for good shortly after.

“Things are amicable there’s no bad blood between them,” an insider shared with Us in November 2022, adding that the twosome split “a little over a month ago.”

While Jenner hasn’t publicly commented on the breakup — or her blossoming romance with Bad Bunny — the 818 Tequila founder previously opened up about the desire to keep her love life private.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she explained to Vogue Australia in May 2019, referring to older siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”