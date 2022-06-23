Pressing pause. Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may have decided to part ways — for now — but it sounds like things remain friendly.

The model, 26, and NBA player, 25, want to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly of the split, which may not be the end for these two as they “take this time to focus on themselves.”

Us confirmed on Wednesday, June 22, that the duo were officially over after flying to Europe together for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian nuptials in May.

“Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective,” the insider explains, adding that the pair are “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite going their separate ways.

A second insider also confirmed to Us on Wednesday that Jenner and Booker’s breakup comes just days after the NBA athlete was spotted looking very single during a recent trip to Scottsdale, Arizona. The athlete was seen cozying up to different women and being flirty throughout the night.

Prior to their split, the Hulu personality shared some of her recent stressors during a May episode of The Kardashians, explaining the pressure she feels from mom Kris Jenner to have children before she’s ready.

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” Kendall said in regards to getting pregnant. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet. I still have a lot to figure out before I can, like, welcome a child into my life. I’m still enjoying life on my own. And I’m OK with that right now.”

In May 2021, Jenner pranked her sisters by seemingly announcing her engagement to the Phoenix Suns player after being dared by Kourtney to trick them.

After the California native revealed it was only fake news, her family expressed their disappointment that Booker hadn’t popped the question.

“That’s so stupid,” Khloé Kardashian said after learning there wasn’t really anything to celebrate. “Why would you do that to us? … I was so excited. I was just disappointed it was a little big on your finger. I was like, ‘He couldn’t have gotten the size right?’”

The reality star and Michigan native, who were notoriously low-key with their relationship, were first spotted on a double date — with other people — in 2018 when Jenner was still dating Ben Simmons and Booker was seeing sister Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Us confirmed in February 2019 that Booker and Woods’ relationship had fizzled out after she was caught kissing Tristan Thompson at a party while was dating Khloé, 37. The scandal, which prompted Kardashian and Thompson to split, also resulted in the end of Woods and Kylie’s friendship.

A year later a source told Us that Jenner and Booker were officially “hooking up” with each other but that things were “not serious” between the two. In November of that same year, the pair went Instagram official when Jenner shared a snap of the two cuddling up together at her star-studded 25th birthday party.

During a March 2022 interview with WSJ Magazine, Booker said that dating in the public eye wasn’t as difficult as one would expect, crediting his stable relationship with Jenner as part of the reason why.

“I wouldn’t say hard,” the athlete gushed at the time. “Honestly, I’m enjoying life to the fullest, and that came off my tongue so easily because it wasn’t always this way, but I feel like I’m in a good place right now.”

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!