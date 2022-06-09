Khloe Encourages Kendall to Have 'Standards' Before She Starts a Family

While Kris Jenner has been putting pressure on Kendall Jenner to start thinking about having kids, Khloé Kardashian is encouraging her sister to think twice before settling down.

Kendall, 26, and Khloé, 37, spoke about kids while shopping for a gift for then-pregnant Kylie Jenner during the Thursday, June 9, episode of The Kardashians.

“Oh, my God, being a baby store feels real for me these days,” the model told Khloé, who shares daughter True, 4, with ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson. “Just, like, the day is coming for me, you know?”

Khloé was quick to remind Kendall, “Oh, no — remember what we talked about? The standards.”

“I do have standards and I will hold myself to them, 100 percent,” Kendall replied. “But, just being 26, I feel like it feels a little more real for me.”

The Good American cofounder still wasn’t convinced: “26? Kendall, that’s not old to have a baby.”

Kendall has been linked to Devin Booker since 2020, proving their relationship was getting serious when the NBA player was the only significant other in attendance at Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s Italian wedding last month. The 818 founder is also the only one of Kris’ children who doesn’t have kids yet.

“I am so excited to be an aunt again. I mean, I just have so many nieces and nephews at this point, but it’s always exciting,” Kendall told the cameras about Kourtney, Kim Kardashian, Rob Kardashian, Khloé and Kylie’s kids on Thursday’s episode. “It’s always exciting to, like, meet a new little personality and, like, see who they become. It’s always really cool.”

In previous episodes of The Kardashians, Kris told Kendall that it was “time to, you know, have a baby.”

“You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger,’ but guess what, Mom? It’s my life, OK?” she fired back on the May 26 episode.

One month prior, while promoting the show, Kendall told E! News that the momager is “100 percent” the person in the family who puts the most pressure on her.

“She will just randomly text me and be like, ‘I think it’s time,’” Kendall said in April. “And I’m like, ‘Is this not up to me?!’”

Elsewhere during Thursday’s episode, the family learns about Tristan secretly welcoming a baby boy with a woman named Maralee Nichols, whom he slept with in March 2021 when he was dating Khloé. Prior to the reveal, the Revenge Body host opened up about the status of their relationship.

“I love marriage. I believe in marriage. I take it very seriously. I don’t just think people should go and get married because it’s a Tuesday and they’re bored,” Khloé, who was previously married to Lamar Odom, said. “I’m not with Tristan to just float around with Tristan. I mean, marriage is the end goal, but right now I still think there’s just work to be done with him and I both.”

Hulu drops new episodes of The Kardashians every Thursday.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!