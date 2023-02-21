Trying to move on? Devin Booker has stopped following his ex Kendall Jenner on Instagram — and fans have a theory about the timing.

Jenner, 27, was spotted leaving Wally’s in Beverly Hills around the same time as Bad Bunny on Saturday, February 18, as the pair continue to fuel dating rumors. E! News reported that Justin Bieber and wife Hailey Bieber (née Baldwin) were seen at the restaurant on the same day, hinting at a possible double date.

After the model’s outing with the “La Jumpa” musician, 28, eagle-eyed fans were quick to make a connection between the alleged new flame and Booker, 26, unfollowing Jenner on the social media platform.

“Devin Booker unfollowed Kendall 👀. Guess the ‘we still friends’ act was good as long as none of them started seeing someone new too publicly,” one Reddit user wrote on Monday, February 20.

Another user commented on the post: “Kenny’s date with bb did exactly what she wanted it to do 😂.”

Before the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum was linked to the Puerto Rico native, she dated Booker for over two years. Us Weekly confirmed in June 2020 that the duo were “hooking up” but weren’t “serious” after they were spotted on a road trip in Arizona. The Hulu personality and the athlete made their relationship Instagram official in February 2021.

Us confirmed in June 2022 that Jenner and the shooting guard had ended their lowkey romance. “[They’re] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” a source exclusively explained at the time.

However, the twosome were seen together multiple times in the weeks after their split. By August 2022, they were officially giving their relationship another try.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider told Us at the time. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

The reconciliation proved to be brief, though, with a source telling Us in November 2022 that the 818 Tequila founder and the Phoenix Suns star had parted ways “a little over a month ago.”

The insider added: “Things are amicable after the breakup, there’s no bad blood between them.”

Jenner — who is not currently following Booker on Instagram either — previously opened up about preferring to keep her love life private.

“I got a glimpse of how my sisters dealt with [the attention] and it’s cool to learn from that,” she told Vogue Australia in May 2019, referring to older siblings Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian. “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships, and I personally think that bringing things into the public makes everything so much messier.”