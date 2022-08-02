Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker Are 'Really Happy' After Getting Back Together

It’s official! Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker have reunited after their brief breakup, Us Weekly confirms.

“Kendall and Devin are 100 percent back together,” an insider exclusively tells Us. “They spent some time apart but are back to a good place and are really happy with each other.”

The on-again couple’s news isn’t surprising to fans. The Phoenix Suns player, 25, and the 818 Tequila founder, 26, have been spotted multiple times together since their split. In addition to sightings in California, the two also spent July 4th weekend in the Hamptons together.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” an eyewitness said at the time after they stopped at a liquor store together.

Jenner shared a video via her Instagram Story on Sunday, July 31, of Booker throwing an axe while they were on an outdoor adventure, complete with ziplining and hiking. The basketball player shared her post on his own profile.

“They’re spending a lot of time together and are looking forward to what the future holds for them as a couple,” the first source tells Us of the duo.

The Kendall + Kylie designer was first linked to Booker in June 2020, with a source telling Us at the time that the duo was “not serious.” They made their relationship Instagram official on Valentine’s Day in 2021.

Booker and the model temporarily split after nearly two years of dating because they wanted to “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be,” another source exclusively told Us amid their June split started, emphasizing that it likely was not the end for these two as they took “time to focus on themselves.”

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s May wedding “really put things into perspective,” the insider added. Booker attended the nuptials in Italy as Jenner’s date.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is also under pressure to start a family. All of her sisters have welcomed children, and mom Kris Jenner didn’t shy away from pushing her daughter to start having kids.

During a May episode of The Kardashians, Kendall confronted her mother. “You keep telling me, ‘You’re not getting any younger.’ But guess what? It’s my life,” she told the matriarch. “I don’t know if I’m ready yet. … I’m still, like, enjoying life on my own, and I’m OK with that right now.”

