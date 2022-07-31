A purely platonic adventure or a daring date? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker kept reunion rumors swirling as they shared a look at their latest outing.

The model, 26, shared a video via Instagram of the NBA star, 25, participating in an axe-throwing activity on Sunday, July 31. The pair were in the middle of a wooded area with circular panels on a tree that were clearly designed for target practice. Booker seemed to easily hit the top of the center target and reshared Jenner’s video on his own Instagram Story.

He posted another photo of himself in the wilderness three days prior, posing by a scenic river. “Trek king,” Booker captioned the Thursday, July 28, snap, which the 818 Tequila founder and sister Kylie Jenner both “liked.”

Meanwhile, the basketball star returned the favor, “liking” the photos Kendall shared of herself wearing a red and white bikini on Sunday. The Kendall + Kylie designer captioned the bathing suit snaps with a simple cherry emoji.

While Kendall and Booker broke up in late June, they quickly sparked reunion rumors. The pair were spotted at the wedding of Michael D. Ratner, founder of OBB Media, and Lauren Rothberg, the head of Hailey Bieber‘s skincare brand Rhode, on July 16.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum shared photos of her wedding guest attire via social media the following day, including one snap with a man behind her. Though their heads were cut off, fans immediately speculated that it could be the Phoenix Suns player given the person’s height and outfit, which was similar to what Booker was wearing in other photos.

Days prior to the wedding, Kendall shared vacation snaps that seemed to feature Booker in the front seat of a car. Fans identified him by the Jack Skellington tattoo on his thigh.

Us Weekly confirmed that Kendall and Booker split on June 22 after getting together in June 2020. Insiders revealed they decided to take a break prior to their two-year anniversary, which noticeably went unmentioned on social media.

“[Kendall and Devin are] taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s mean to be,” a source exclusively told Us at the time.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker‘s Italian nuptials in May “really put things into perspective,” the insider explained, adding that the exes were “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite the breakup.

Another source told Us that the reality star and the athlete wanted to“take this time to focus on themselves” as they “figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be.”

The exes sparked reconciliation rumors just days later when they were spotted sharing a laugh at SoHo House in Malibu in late June. They were seen on another outing across the country on July 4th weekend when they stopped at a liquor store in the Hamptons. The two have yet to confirm their relationship status.

Scroll down for photos of Kendall’s adventurous outing with the Olympian: