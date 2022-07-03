Back together already? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted hanging out in the Hamptons just two weeks after news broke that the two had called it quits, a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

The reality star, 26, reunited with the NBA athlete, 25, on Friday, July 1. An insider tells Us that the twosome arrived via black SUV at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to load up on provisions.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the insider says, adding that Jenner stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila, which people in the liquor store joked about.”

In preparation for the holiday weekend, the model and pro athlete — who allegedly just signed a $224 million contract extension — also purchased a case of Whispering Angel Wine before leaving the shop.

This is the second time the pair have been spotted together since their split earlier this month. On Sunday, the Kardashians star was seen smiling and sharing a laugh with the Michigan native in Malibu, California, per photos posted by TMZ.

“They looked very cozy,” an eyewitness told InTouch of the outing at the time. “They were hanging out on the second floor. Everyone was having fun!”

The former lovebirds continued to chat at SoHo House — and exchange flirtatious glances – in multiple snaps, while Booker displayed a huge grin across his face.

Us confirmed that Jenner and Booker had split after two years together earlier this month after a source revealed that the pair were “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s meant to be.”

The insider also explained that after attending Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s European nuptials in May, the two felt that “the wedding really put things in perspective” in regards to their relationship, adding, “they are still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite the breakup.

In June 2020, Us confirmed the TV personality and Phoenix Suns player were “hooking up” after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year. While the pair were notoriously private about their relationship, Jenner gave a glimpse into the twosome’s low-key romance on Valentine’s Day in 2021, just days before she and Booker marked their one-year anniversary.

