Back on? Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker were spotted hanging out in Malibu, California, just days after news broke that they had called it quits.

The Kardashians star, 26, reunited with Booker, 25, on Sunday, June 26. Photos posted by TMZ one day later showed the duo smiling and sharing a laugh in the sunny beach town.

“They looked very cozy,” an eyewitness told InTouch on Monday, June 27, of the outing. “They were hanging out on the second floor. Everyone was having fun!”

The twosome chatted at Soho House — and appeared to exchange flirty glances — in multiple pictures. Booker was seen with a big grin on his face in one snap, while Jenner cozied up to the NBA player in another image.

The model, who wore a white crop top, white overshirt and drawstring pants, was seemingly showing Booker something on her phone in one photo as they talked on a balcony. The Phoenix Suns player, for his part, wore a white T-Shirt, gold chain and sunglasses as he stood behind his ex-girlfriend.

In June 2020, Us confirmed the reality star and the Michigan native were “hooking up” after they were spotted together earlier that year.

The pair kept their relationship somewhat private in the months that followed. Jenner finally gave fans a glimpse at the romance in February 2021 while celebrating Valentine’s Day and again in June 2021 as she and Booker marked their one-year anniversary.

Last month, Booker accompanied Jenner in Italy for Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s third wedding. The Poosh founder, 43, and the Blink-182 drummer, 46, previously had a non-binding ceremony in April in Las Vegas followed by a courthouse service in early May.

Us confirmed on Wednesday, June 22, that Jenner and Booker had split after two years together. The California native and the professional athlete are “taking this time to focus on themselves and figure out if a future together is what’s mean to be,” a source told Us at the time, noting that they’d “been apart for over two weeks.”

The insider explained that “Kourtney’s wedding really put things into perspective” for the exes, who are “still super amicable and supportive of each other” despite going their separate ways.

Booker sparked reconciliation speculation on Sunday when eagle-eyed fans noticed that he “liked” Jenner’s nude Instagram photo. The social media upload featured the 818 Tequila founder sunbathing naked, going for sushi and driving at sunset.

