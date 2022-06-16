Veggie Victim! Kendall Jenner Agrees She Had No Idea How to Cut a Cucumber

She’s a veggie victim! Kendall Jenner is aware the world is judging her for how she cuts her cucumbers — and she can’t blame them.

“Watching it back, I was like, ‘Why did I cut it like that?'” Kendall, 26, said during the Thursday, June 15, Television Academy screening for The Kardashians. “I literally was talking to one of her chefs and I was like, ‘Can you help me? Can you teach me? What did I do wrong? How can I do better? Let me take it seriously.'”

The good-natured teasing comes after a May 12 episode of the hit Hulu series. The model can be seen cutting a cucumber so ineffectively that momager Kris Jenner has to politely ask the chef to step in and step in take over. Fans briskly took to social media shortly after to laugh at Kendall’s utter lack of culinary skills.

Kendall, however, is taking it all in good stride — even joking that it’s a pretty perfect depiction of who she actually is. “I think it’s hysterical and I love it, honestly. Because it couldn’t be more me. I am, like, a noodle with those weird things,” she admitted during the panel.

This isn’t the first time the reality star has embraced poking fun at herself. Shortly after the moment went viral, Kendall retweeted a screenshot of herself with the caption “Kendall Jenner trying to cut a f—king cucumber is the most tragic thing I’ve ever witnessed #TheKardashians,” to which the California native agreed, responding, “Tragic!”

On May 26, the Hulu personality took to social media once again, posting a photo of a knife and a cutting board via Instagram and captioning the post, “Here we go again.”

While Kendall insists it’s all in good fun, Khloé Kardashian claims her sister had another type of reaction to the now-viral moment.

“She’s, like, not happy [about the video],” the Good American founder, 37, revealed in May during an episode of the “Not Skinny But Not Fat” podcast, but insisted that she immediately put her little sibling back in her place. “I’m like, ‘Kendall, God is fair. You’re the most beautiful human being in the world. You have wild looking toes, God bless. And you can’t cut a f—king cucumber. The world is good because … how can you be this f—king perfect? She has the perfect life.”

Kendall is far from the only member of the Kardashian clan to catch heat for food-related incidents. Kim Kardashian’s role as chief taste consultant for Beyond Meat was questioned back in May when she appeared to “fake eat” the food in an ad she shared via Instagram. The KKW Beauty Founder, 40, later debunked the rumors, by posting a blooper real that confirmed she had been taking actual bites of the product.

Listen to Us Weekly's Hot Hollywood as each week the editors of Us break down the hottest entertainment news stories!