Keeping up with Kendall! The Kardashians have been baring their souls for fans on television since 2007, but Kendall Jenner has always preferred to keep a low profile — especially when it comes to her love life.

Although she’s been linked to several famous men through the years, Jenner doesn’t talk much about relationships. The model is currently linked to Devin Booker, with whom she went Instagram official in February 2021.

A source told Us Weekly the couple made their relationship public because “they were tired of the media frenzy and were ready to confirm their romance.”

The duo had been a couple for about 10 months when they went public on Valentine’s Day. According to an insider, they “just felt like with [the holiday] the timing was right.”

Rumors started swirling about them in April 2020 after they took a trip to Sedona, Arizona, together. According to the source, Jenner and Booker “care about one another immensely, but it’s not like they will be getting engaged any time soon.”

The same insider said Jenner “likes the pace at which things are going at the moment and has no plans to elevate things so quickly.”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been linked to several other athletes in the past. She dated Jordan Clarkson, Blake Griffin and Ben Simmons, the latter of whom she saw for a year on and off before calling it quits with the Philadelphia 76ers player in May 2019.

In previous interviews, the Victoria’s Secret model has explained why she’s so private about her love life. While the public has watched as her parents Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner‘s marriage, along with the relationships of sister Kourtney Kardashian, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, come and go, Kendall has said she would rather keep things low-key until she and her beau are certain.

She said in a 2019 interview with Vogue Australia that going public with certain relationships tends to make things “so much messier” in the end. Kendall said in the interview that she learned a lot from watching her famous siblings go through relationship struggles publicly.

Keep scrolling to see everything Jenner has said about relationships through the years.