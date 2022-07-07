Exes with benefits? Kendall Jenner showed her support for ex-boyfriend Devin Booker recently with a repost that left fans wondering about their relationship status.

The supermodel, 26, shared the cover of the video game NBA 2K23 on Thursday, July 7, via her Instagram Stories, which features the Phoenix Suns star, 25, dribbling a basketball between his legs.

While Jenner didn’t provide any additional commentary or information in the post, the move caused many to believe the recently split exes were possibly headed for a reunion.

The former couple first sparked reconciliation rumors on June 26, in Malibu, California, when an eyewitness told InTouch that the pair “looked very cozy” while hanging out.

Multiple snaps of the outing showed the duo sharing flirtatious glances as Booker displayed a huge grin across his face while talking with his ex.

The 818 Tequila founder, for her part, also posted an attention-grabbing nude photo of herself sunbathing that same day and the basketball player “liked” the post shortly after it was shared.

In addition to the Malibu outing, the former pair were again spotted on Friday, July 1, in the Hamptons, just two weeks after they made headlines for calling it quits. An insider told Us Weekly exclusively that the reality star and the NBA player arrived at McNamara’s liquor store in Bridgehampton around 5 p.m. ET to grab some alcohol for the weekend.

“There wasn’t any PDA, but they both looked to be in a great mood,” the source shared at the time, adding that Jenner stayed true to her brand by “buying a bottle of her own 818 Tequila.” The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the pro athlete also purchased a case of Whispering Angel wine before leaving the shop.

Us first confirmed that Jenner and Booker were an item back in June 2020 after they were spotted at a Super Bowl party earlier that year. Although they’ve kept their relationship extremely low-key, the model gave fans a small glimpse into their romance in February 2021 for Valentine’s Day, just before she and the Michigan native celebrated their one-year anniversary.

“No, I don’t actually only date basketball players,” Jenner joked during the KUWTK reunion special which aired in June 2021. “I’m not ashamed that I have a type and I’m also a genuine basketball fan … I just feel like it’s a private matter and not for anybody else to judge or know.”

The reality star also revealed that she would only go public with relationships that were “serious,” telling Harper’s Bazaar in April 2017, “I think it’s something sacred.”

