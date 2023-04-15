She’s thriving! One month after Ariana Madix split from ex Tom Sandoval following his infidelity scandal, she’s in good spirits while attending the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

“Guys, I’m with Ariana. How are you feeling, girlie?” social media influencer Farai Bennett asked the Vanderpump Rules star, 37, in a Friday, April 14, TikTok video from the Indio, California, festival grounds.

Madix replied: “Amazing! Yes, [I’m thriving].”

Bennett, who is vlogging his Coachella experience, further told his followers not to wish his new pal well because she’s “thriving” and “what doesn’t kill her, they better run.” The Bravo star chimed in: “F—k yeah!”

Madix stunned in a festival-ready getup of a multicolored crop top and cutoff denim shorts as she hit up the annual event with costar Scheana Shay. The two women were all smiles as they posed for Instagram Story selfies at the Celsius Oasis Vibe launch party.

“Ariana looked happy and confident as she checked out the activations with Scheana and Brock [Davies],” an eyewitness exclusively tells Us Weekly, noting that the trio entered the event space holding hands and skipping. “Ariana was seated in a private lounge area laughing with her friends and seemed unbothered.”

The Fancy AF Cocktails author’s former partner Sandoval, 40, was also spotted heading to the desert on Friday but it is unclear if the exes had any run-ins.

Us confirmed in March that Madix and the TomTom owner had split after nine years together following his months-long affair with costar Raquel Leviss.

“I want to first and foremost apologize to everyone I’ve hurt through this process. Most of all, I want to apologize to Ariana,” Sandoval wrote in an Instagram statement last month. “I made mistakes, I was selfish and made reckless decisions that hurt somebody I love. No one deserves to feel that pain so traumatically and publicly. … I can only imagine how devastating this has been for Ariana and everyone around us. I feel really horrible about that. My biggest regret is that I dishonored Ariana.”

The Florida native, for her part, has been living her best single life since Scandoval first made headlines.

“She’s a completely different person. She seems like she’s glowing. She seems like she’s a lot happier,” Vanderpump Rules alum Jax Taylor said of Madix during the Tuesday, April 11, episode of Access Hollywood’s “Housewives Nightcap.”

While the Lifetime actress and the Schwartz & Sandy’s founder have since pulled the plug on their relationship, they are still sharing the Los Angeles home they jointly purchased.

“I don’t have a lot of friends I can stay with right now,” Sandoval alleged during a Tuesday appearance on the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff” podcast of how the pair work as roommates. “I kind of run the house. I handle the gardening, the housekeeping. My assistant comes and cleans and stocks everything. I basically run everything in the house. … This is a big house. We have a go-between. We text when we’re coming and going.”

Sandoval also revealed during the podcast that he and Leviss, 28, are taking a “break” from any sort of romantic relationship. The former beauty queen similarly told TMZ last month that they had paused their romance.

Since then, Us confirmed that Leviss entered a treatment facility on Friday.

“Raquel and her family decided before the relationship was discovered that she would enter a voluntary facility for mental health counseling,” a rep for the California native told Us. “Raquel had planned to admit herself before the VPR reunion was taped on March 23. She was scheduled to go in pre-reunion but decided she wanted to finish her filming commitment. Bravo and production were aware and in support of her journey towards better mental health.”