Taking some space. Scheana Shay said Ariana Madix is doing well after figuring out how to avoid Tom Sandoval while sharing a house.

“She’s doing amazing. Obviously, this has been very hard. You know, she misses her partner — the person that she thought he was,” the “Scheananigans” host said on the Friday, April 7, episode of the Dear Media podcast. “And they still share a house together. So she can’t fully move on while he’s still coming in and out of her house.”

Sandoval, 40, cheated on Madix, 37, with fellow Vanderpump Rules cast member Raquel Leviss. Once Madix learned of the affair in early March, she and Sandoval ended their nine-year relationship. However, the exes still share the 5-bedroom home they bought in 2019 for $2.075 million.

Shay revealed that the Tom Sandoval and the Most Extras frontman contacts a mediator before entering the home. “He has now agreed to communicate with a third party, letting either his assistant or one of her best friends know when he needs to come into the house, or if he needs to stay in the guest room, if he needs to come get some stuff or whatever,” the “Good as Gold” singer explained.

She added that this is an improvement compared to how Sandoval behaved immediately after the breakup.

“He’s trying to be more respectful of her, I think,” Shay said. “But in the beginning, it was like, ‘This is my house! I pay half the mortgage, I’m gonna come and go as I please,’” Shay recalled. “And it’s just like, ‘Bro, you just blew up her world. The least you can do is give her some f–king space.’ It’s called a hotel!”

She further explained that he can’t stay with business partner Tom Schwartz “because Jo [Wenberg] is there.”

Schwartz, 40, recently revealed that he knew in late August 2022 that Sandoval and Leviss, 28, had a “one-night stand.” In January, Sandoval confessed to Schwartz that he was “in love” with the former beauty pageant contestant, Schwartz revealed on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Thursday, April 6.

Shay, for her part, feels betrayed by Leviss, Sandoval and Schwartz. “I’ve never experienced anything like this level of betrayal,” she said on her podcast.

“All three of them were in my wedding! What am I gonna do with these photos?” she asked. She jokingly added, “I should just put Lala’s face on Raquel on the bridesmaids photos.”

Sandoval and Leviss both issued apology statements to Madix last month in the aftermath of their affair going public. However, the affair wasn’t the only point of contention between Leviss and Shay. The California native filed a temporary restraining order against the singer after an alleged fight on March 2.

Leviss alleged in court docs that Shay had punched her — resulting in alleged bruises on her face — after learning about Leviss’ affair with Sandoval.

However, Shay claimed that she had only shoved Leviss because she was so stunned by the affair revelation.

“There’s barkers and there’s biters in this group. And that night, I was a biter. I had no words because nothing was getting through to her,” Shay claimed during a March episode of the “Scheananigans” podcast. “When she touched me, I was just so enraged. I was just like, ‘Get off me! Get out of my space.’ I just needed her away from me in that moment.”

After the Pump Rules season 10 reunion taped on March 23 — which required Leviss and Shay to film separately to abide by the legal order — Leviss released a statement revealing that she intended to drop the restraining order.

“I can confirm that my attorney took my case off the court calendar Wednesday and is filing the appropriate paperwork requested by the court today to dismiss the TRO from moving forward after the 29th,” Leviss said in a statement on March 24. “We let the court know I will not be moving forward with a permanent restraining order.”